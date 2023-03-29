One of Netflix’s unlikeliest franchise-launching originals stages a smash-and-grab raid on the streamer’s charts

Netflix’s desire to build and expand as many in-house franchises and shared universes as possible has yielded mixed results so far, but one of the few to have succeeded largely went unnoticed. In a turn of events that’s usually restricted to top-tier content loaded with major Hollywood stars, humble Spanish crime thriller Sky High ended up getting the mythology treatment.

The 2020 movie wasn’t even a particularly hefty smash hit for the streaming service in terms of viewership figures and overall engagement on social media, but it was still a sleek and stylish crime caper that found a gang young criminals opting to pursue a life on the wrong side of the law following a real estate crash.

via Netflix

It may have been smart, socially-conscious, and undeniably entertaining, but nobody could have predicted that Sky High would end up being given a stay of execution to continue telling new stories, especially when Netflix has proven itself happy to wield the axe with increasing regularity.

The imaginatively-titled Sky High: The Series debuted earlier this year and picked up where the film ended, except this time with a much more luxuriant amount of time with which to tell its story. However, it’s the OG that’s staged a smash-and-grab raid on the charts this week, with FlixPatrol revealing the motion picture that started it all to have reemerged on the global rankings.

The Gray Man, The Witcher, Extraction, and plenty more might be stealing all the headlines, but let’s not forget about the little guy, with Sky High showing impressive staying power to find itself being spun off.