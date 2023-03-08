One of Ryan Reynolds’ most forgettable comic book films enters the afterlife on Netflix

Ryan Reynold‘s widely criticized movie R.I.P.D. is getting a second wind following its debut on Netflix.

Although the exact timeline of when R.I.P.D. premiered on the streaming platform is still being determined, according to Netflix’s top-10 film site, it didn’t take long for it to make the charts. The site reported that the action flick received 8,330,000 hours viewed during its first week on the charts.

In R.I.P. D., which is based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, Reynolds’ character Nick Walker is killed by his partner Bobby Hayes (Kevin Bacon) when the detective reveals that he planned to turn the gold they stole during a drug bust into evidence.

Following his passing, Walker then joins what is described as an afterlife police department known as Rest in Peace Department. There, he is paired with a veteran in the field, Roy Pulsipher (Jeff Bridges), and together, they try to take down various monsters that can transform into human beings on Earth. The movie also stars Marisa Miller, Mary-Louise Parker, Stephanie Szostak, Robert Knepper, James Hong, Mike O’Malley, Devin Ratray, Larry Joe Campbell and many others.

Since R.I.P.D.’s debut in 2013, the film has generated over $78 million worldwide, considered a commercial flop because it failed to meet the reported $150 million budget. In addition to the box office revenue, R.I.P.D. also received a 12 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite R.I.P.D. being considered a flop, the film would spawn a sequel without the original cast titled R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned.

Both R.I.P.D. and R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned are now streaming on Netflix.