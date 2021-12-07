One of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is making a comeback on streaming

People love Ryan Reynolds, which is fair enough when he’s a hugely talented, charming, charismatic, and successful actor, producer, entrepreneur and businessman, but people have definitely started to notice that he plays basically the same character in every movie he’s in.

This is hardly a new phenomenon, but it becomes a lot more noticeable when the film that surrounds him is a flaming pile of hot garbage. In this instance, we’re talking about Robert Schwentke’s R.I.P.D., which holds the distinction of being one of the 21st century’s biggest box office bombs after earning less than $80 million on a $130 million budget.

To pour more salt into the wound, the comic book adaptation also boasts a meager Rotten Tomatoes score of 12%, even if audiences deemed it worthy of a higher (but still not great) 38%. On paper, it’s effectively Reynolds and Jeff Bridges starring in an action sci-fi buddy cop comedy that reads as Ghostbusters meets Men in Black, which makes it all the more galling that R.I.P.D. turned out to be so awful.

However, much like the ghosts, ghouls, and specters that the titular law enforcement agency is forced to deal with, the movie has been rising from the grave on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, R.I.P.D. simply cannot be killed, having landed on the HBO Max most-watched list.