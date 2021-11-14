Fans Are Getting Tired Of Ryan Reynolds Playing The Same Character In Every Movie
Ryan Reynolds has risen to the very top of the Hollywood A-list by largely relying on his tried and trusted screen persona, which allows his natural charisma, effortless comic timing and star power to shine through, which is effectively an extension of himself looking at his strong social media game and self-deprecating wit.
However, it can’t be a coincidence that the best performances of his career have come when he sheds those trappings and tries something different, with claustrophobic thriller Buried, character-driven caper Mississippi Grind and twisted psychological tale The Nines allowing him to branch out and really stretch his dramatic muscles.
Reynolds can currently be seen playing firmly to type in Netflix’s action blockbuster Red Notice and video game-inspired comedy Free Guy, and he’s been one of the top topics on Twitter all weekend as a result. That being said, his mentions aren’t all of the positive variety, as you can see from some of the responses below.
If we include the upcoming festive musical Spirited, time travel adventure The Adam Project and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, then Reynolds will have appeared in fourteen consecutive movies that don’t require him to do anything other than what audiences have come to expect from him, so maybe he really could do with freshening up the formula when he ends his acting sabbatical.