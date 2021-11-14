Fans Are Getting Tired Of Ryan Reynolds Playing The Same Character In Every Movie

Ryan Reynolds has risen to the very top of the Hollywood A-list by largely relying on his tried and trusted screen persona, which allows his natural charisma, effortless comic timing and star power to shine through, which is effectively an extension of himself looking at his strong social media game and self-deprecating wit.

However, it can’t be a coincidence that the best performances of his career have come when he sheds those trappings and tries something different, with claustrophobic thriller Buried, character-driven caper Mississippi Grind and twisted psychological tale The Nines allowing him to branch out and really stretch his dramatic muscles.

Reynolds can currently be seen playing firmly to type in Netflix’s action blockbuster Red Notice and video game-inspired comedy Free Guy, and he’s been one of the top topics on Twitter all weekend as a result. That being said, his mentions aren’t all of the positive variety, as you can see from some of the responses below.

Is it me or does all Ryan Reynolds movies and the rock movies have them acting the same damn way? #RedNoticeNetflix is like Deadpool without the suit.#RedNoticeOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/SaXcGf8SRQ — willoapolo (@pallowallo) November 14, 2021

Ryan Reynolds plays the same guy in every movie — Tasho. (@Tasha_vilakazi) November 14, 2021

Ryan Reynolds plays the same person in every movie and I cannot… it’s insufferable — DG (@hey_debz) November 14, 2021

Every Ryan Reynolds movie is the same, his acting is the same in every movie. It is like watching Deadpool, just without him in the suit. — Shawkman (@Shawkman) November 14, 2021

Ryan Reynolds plays the same character in every movie 🤣🤣🤣🤣 man's 1D is 3D — uMalusi. (@MarshallDonaldo) November 14, 2021

Ryan Reynolds stay making the same movie over and over 😂 — Brooks (Taylor’s Version) (@brookstweetz) November 13, 2021

So Ryan Reynolds is going to play the same wise ass in every film? I guess it is ok. At least he is a nice person. — Belen Targaryen Braavosian Cat Lady (@romanaceaddict2) November 14, 2021

Idk how to explain it but Ryan Reynolds plays the same character in every movie — KngDaví (@KngDavi) November 13, 2021

Just watched

Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson can’t act

& Ryan Reynolds is the same in everything

If you like mindless action

Dumb Comedy

Give it a Whirl 😒 — Simon Bell (@QP4Bell) November 14, 2021

The Rock plays the same exact character in every movie.



So does Ryan Reynolds.



For that matter, so does Kevin Hart & Liam Neeson. — This is a Stupid Screen Name (@CrazyCurtPhilly) November 13, 2021

Gotta applaud @VancityReynolds between Van Wilder, Deadpool, Red Notice and pretty much every film in between, RR has managed to get away with playing the same character EVERY TIME. pic.twitter.com/QTBnXX4psC — Simon Barrass (@SimonBarrass2) November 14, 2021

Ryan Reynolds has been stuck in the same character for his last 4 movies. — Mide (@MideAlabukun) November 12, 2021

It’s an ok movie. Rock does carry it. Ryan Reynolds is the same character in everything he’s in. He seemed used to be in stuff so sparingly that I didn’t really notice but having seen Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy and Red Notice so close together it sticks out. — Mickey Dee (@WhiplashUnited) November 14, 2021

Unpopular opinion: Ryan Reynolds always seems to play the same character and it is starting to get on my nerves. That’s all. — NotesInTheMargin 🇺🇸 (@NotesMargin) November 13, 2021

Watching Red Notice and not gonna lie…it's grating seeing Ryan Reynolds play the same character in EVERY MOVIE. — Pedro Nobunaga (@datboibourne) November 14, 2021

If we include the upcoming festive musical Spirited, time travel adventure The Adam Project and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3, then Reynolds will have appeared in fourteen consecutive movies that don’t require him to do anything other than what audiences have come to expect from him, so maybe he really could do with freshening up the formula when he ends his acting sabbatical.