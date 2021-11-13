Netflix Subscribers Can’t Decide If They Love Or Hate Red Notice
Disney Plus Day may have stolen huge swathes of the headlines after the platform unveiled a massive number of new and exciting in-development projects, but it can’t be forgotten that rival streamer Netflix dropped its biggest-ever original movie.
Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot partner up for breezy blockbuster caper Red Notice, which is guaranteed to dominate the most-watched list for at least the next week, if not a whole lot longer. The film is fine for what it is, as long as you don’t go in expecting anything particularly inventive, original or remarkable, but it’s splitting opinion down the middle on social media.
Critics deemed Red Notice worthy of a 40% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing, but as you can see below, audiences appear to be equally divided over the merits of Rawson Marshall Thurber’s $200 million blockbuster.
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Red Notice is light, undemanding fun, and it’s a million miles away from being terrible, but it could and should have been so much more. If it wasn’t for the A-list central trio then we’d be talking about a painfully dull and almost impressively mediocre movie, but instead we’re left with a hot-button topic of Twitter discussion.