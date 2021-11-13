Netflix Subscribers Can’t Decide If They Love Or Hate Red Notice

Disney Plus Day may have stolen huge swathes of the headlines after the platform unveiled a massive number of new and exciting in-development projects, but it can’t be forgotten that rival streamer Netflix dropped its biggest-ever original movie.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot partner up for breezy blockbuster caper Red Notice, which is guaranteed to dominate the most-watched list for at least the next week, if not a whole lot longer. The film is fine for what it is, as long as you don’t go in expecting anything particularly inventive, original or remarkable, but it’s splitting opinion down the middle on social media.

Critics deemed Red Notice worthy of a 40% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing, but as you can see below, audiences appear to be equally divided over the merits of Rawson Marshall Thurber’s $200 million blockbuster.

Watching Netflixs newest fake movie "Red Notice." I hate Ryan Reynolds so much it's unreal — Buzzed Lightbeers (@thoughthaver69) November 13, 2021

I just finish #RedNotice and Wow, I want the sequel now! And even the sequel of the sequel. It's like Ocean Eleven meet Indiana Jones! I love it!!! Good Job @GalGadot @VancityReynolds @TheRock — Arthur Fleck (@Olivier94702966) November 13, 2021

35mins into #RedNotice and I’ve already cringed over fifty times. Hate to say it, but this on par with, if not worse than, Baywatch (so far).



How @netflix backed this as one of its biggest movies ever is beyond me. #RedNoticeNetflix #Netflix — Saad ur Rehman Khan (@SaadurRehmanKh1) November 12, 2021

@GalGadot @TheRock @VancityReynolds

Dear team, red notice is Masterpiece

And love the team totally. Will wait for another part . Thank you 😃 — vipul chauhan (@vipulch53548463) November 13, 2021

Red Notice is the kind of completely inoffensive nothing film that I'm gonna be surprised how much people hate it for no reason.



It's literally nothing. — Bur Nm Ye Yes (@bme_87) November 12, 2021

The Rock is getting boring.



Red Notice was awful. 🤮 — Avi Ganatra (@aviganatra1) November 13, 2021

Ok but Red Notice on Netflix is a solid heist movie and I love it. It was so self aware in the funniest way and I must say, that final twist was quite a good one. I hope there's a sequel. — David Rainone (@David3399) November 13, 2021

Whatever Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson were paid for RED NOTICE they should donate to a children’s charity because that movie was awful! https://t.co/PopNFOQNYh — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) November 13, 2021

Red Notice is light, undemanding fun, and it’s a million miles away from being terrible, but it could and should have been so much more. If it wasn’t for the A-list central trio then we’d be talking about a painfully dull and almost impressively mediocre movie, but instead we’re left with a hot-button topic of Twitter discussion.