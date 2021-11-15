One Of The Best Comic Book Movies Ever Is Taking Over HBO Max This Week

Remember, remember, the fifth of November, the gunpowder, treason, and plot? Well, we’re 10 days past Nov. 5, and yet HBO Max viewers can’t get over one of the best comic book movies hosted on the platform. James McTeigue’s V for Vendetta rounds out HBO’s top 10 list in the U.S. today, according to FlixPatrol.

Based on Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s dystopian political thriller, V for Vendetta takes place during a futuristic fascist Britain led by the homophobic white supremacist Norsefire Party. V, an antihero who vows to stop at nothing to topple the fascist government, builds a growing partnership with a young woman named Evey Hammond, who V rescues from the secret police.

The film follows the ethically complicated actions V takes on—and their impact on Evey—as he targets the Norsefire Party’s leadership and urges British citizens to rebel against the fascist government.

V for Vendetta differs slightly from its original comic, which was published during the 1980s and primarily reflects on British politics during Margaret Thatcher’s rule as Prime Minister. Moore’s series leans far more into the morally ambiguous actions that both its fascist and anarchist characters partake in, not unlike his equally popular comic series Watchmen. Despite these differences, the V for Vendetta film was an immense pop culture phenomenon when it was released in 2005, resulting in activists embracing V’s iconic Guy Fawkes mask. No better example exists than Anonymous, the completely decentralized hacktivist movement known for using Guy Fawkes masks both online and offline.

V for Vendetta began trending on U.S. HBO Max on Nov. 13 and the film hasn’t shifted its place since. The comic book adaptation is followed by Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words and several films from the Matt Damon Bourne movie franchise. Dune continues to lead in first, with Christmas classic Elf already ranking at third place.