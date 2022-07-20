One of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ biggest questions was solved by MCU fans

Warning: This article has massive spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder left fans with several questions. One of them was, “Why did Jane Foster enter Valhalla when she died if she didn’t die in battle?” And while fans had multiple theories and justifications, someone on Reddit managed to find the most plausible answer.

Over on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, Reddit user u/Stonecutter_12-83 asked the same questions that most fans asked after watching the recent Marvel film. One of them is why Jane entered Valhalla after Thor said “you need to die in battle”.

One Reddit user managed to find a possible explanation that made sense and was somewhat agreed upon by fans. According to Reddit user u/UnfavorableSpiderFan, they suggested that the reason why Jane was able to enter Valhalla is that she died during her battle with cancer. According to them, a fight against cancer could count as a physical battle, hence why she was able to enter the heaven of the Gods.

One Reddit user backed up the explanation using their own life experience. They agreed that a fight against cancer is like “a war against your own body”, and that Jane’s death and “reward” made sense.

OP replied to this Reddit user’s answer, thanking them as their explanation made a lot of sense. According to them, their answer is perfect and didn’t consider that possibility. After all, she was no longer wielding Mjölnir and returned to her mortal self before she vanished.

Building on this explanation, others managed to compare this reasoning to other events in past Thor films. One of them was Odin also entering Valhalla when he died next to his sons in Norway, not in a battle.

While the movie left fans scratching their heads, there were enough details in the story that could be possible answers as to why Jane entered Valhalla. And while there are plenty of fans who agreed, some might continue to look for other reasons. Regardless, Jane was deemed worthy to enter Valhalla, whether it was her battle against Gorr or her battle against cancer.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now showing in theaters.