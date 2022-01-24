Home / movies

One of the few video game movies that didn’t suck captures fans on streaming

detective pikachu

It’s been almost 30 years since the infamous Super Mario Bros. landed on our screens with a dull thud, and the video game adaptation has been a staple part of the cinematic diet ever since.

We’ve seen dozens upon dozens of console-to-screen translations arrive in the meantime, and the vast majority of them haven’t been great. How many entries from the genre have ever managed to impress critics enough to secure a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, you may ask? The answer is three.

Last year’s unsung Werewolves Within is at the head of the pack with a strong 85%, followed by Sonic the Hedgehog‘s 68%, and the 63% accumulated by Detective Pikachu. The latter was much better than it had any right to be, though, given the skepticism that greeted the first live-action Pokémon movie ever taking its inspiration from relatively obscure and unheralded source material.

New Detective Pikachu Poster Reveals First Look At Mewtwo
However, plenty of fun action sequences and a typically charismatic voice performance from Ryan Reynolds elevated the effects-driven adventure to no end, and a sequel was even announced before Detective Pikachu was released. That hasn’t happened yet, and probably won’t given that a Netflix series is currently in development, but that doesn’t appear to have soured fans in the slightest.

As per FlixPatrol, Detective Pikachu has landed on HBO Max’s global most-watched list, even if Warner Bros.’ flirtation with the iconic property was a lot briefer than it would have hoped.