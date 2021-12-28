One of the greatest movies ever made wins big on streaming

Attention spans continue to grow shorter in the age of immediate content, and as a result, there’s a genuine concern spreading among cinephiles that plenty of all-time classics will fail to find new audiences with each passing generation, because their languid pace and complex character-building won’t provide the instant fix of excitement and entertainment that appeals to the youths.

However, that notion is currently being pointed at and mocked by the current complexion of the HBO Max most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol. Sitting pretty in thirteenth place is Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, quite simply one of the best films to ever come out of Hollywood.

A critical darling, awards season favorite and a box office behemoth, the sprawling saga of the Corleone family instantly infiltrated popular culture and has remained there ever since, and we’ve long since passed a point where people who haven’t even seen The Godfather could quote a handful of lines back at you, no questions asked.

The Godfather won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay, a shockingly low haul given its reputation and standing within the annals of cinema history, but the grandiose 177-minute epic has clearly been enrapturing HBO Max subscribers as we head into the new year.