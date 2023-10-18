One of the worst comic book adaptations nobody remembers channels the spirit of ‘Morbius’ in more ways than one on streaming

It might have released a decade previously, but the similarities between 2011’s forgotten flop Priest and the infamous Morbius are there for all to see for a number of reasons, none of them good.

For one thing, they’re both comic book adaptations produced and released by Sony, and each of them revolves around a vampiric threat that needs to be stopped. There’s also the matter of the fact they’re both terrible, and even ended up securing identical 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes scores before bombing at the box office for good measure.

It sounds insane when you think about it, but what are the chances of two comic book busts hailing from the same studio that both feature bloodsucking menaces landing the exact same response from critics coming along in a relatively short space of time? If that still wasn’t enough, Priest has now joined Morbius in being welcomed back into the fold on streaming and gathering newfound momentum despite being irredeemably terrible.

Per FlixPatrol, Paul Bettany’s man of the cloth arming himself to the teeth and setting off on a rescue mission through an apocalyptic wasteland has taken a bite out of the most-watched charts on both Rakuten and ViaPlay, which we can surely at least partially credit to the fact it’s got vampires in it and it’s almost Halloween. If that isn’t the case, then we’ve got absolutely no idea why anybody would choose to put themselves through Priest.

If you’re a glutton for punishment, though, we dare you to watch them as a double-feature.