One of the worst comic book blockbusters of all-time that tanked twice over and won 2 Razzies inexplicably powers up on streaming’s Top 10

In its defense, we all knew it was going to suck.

It’s unfortunate when a movie lives up to expectations solely through the means of being awful, but that’s about the only front on which Morbius managed to deliver.

Ever since it was first announced that Sony’s Spider-Man Universe had opted to hire Jared Leto – who holds a stellar track record of starring in blockbusters nobody likes or pays to see – to inhabit a mid-tier Marvel Comics character, the overwhelming response had largely been a resounding “why???”

There weren’t many people out there who didn’t expect Morbius to bomb besides Sony itself, and even though it did manage a decent $39 million opening weekend, just seven days later it had suffered the steepest week-to-week drop for any superhero movie to have existed since Shaquille O’Neal’s Steel.

via Sony

Interpreting its viral status in all the wrong ways, the studio decided to try and get in on the joke by re-releasing the Living Vampire’s live-action debut, only to watch it flop twice in quick succession. Leto would then see his number of Academy Awards outstripped by Razzies when he landed his second gong from the latter for Worst Actor, with Adria Arjona named as Worst Supporting Actress into the bargain.

Don’t even get us started on the nonsensical post-credits scene, either, but for entirely inexplicable reasons, Prime Video subscribers have decided that for the first time in forever, it’s Morbin’ Time. Per FlixPatrol, the abysmal adaptation with a horrid 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes is currently the third most-watched feature on the entire platform, and we can’t even begin to think of a worthwhile reason as to why.