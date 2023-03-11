Jared Leto wins his second consecutive Razzie, and it couldn’t go to a more deserving recipient

While his unique approach to acting may have landed him an Academy Award for what was an admittedly incredible performance in Dallas Buyers Club, Jared Leto‘s dedication to his craft has seen him increasingly become a figure of fan, something that’s been compounded by his most recent – and very rare – achievement.

For the second year in a row, the star has landed a Golden Raspberry Award, with his central turn in memeworthy Marvel flop Morbius landing him the trophy for Worst Actor. It was only 12 months ago that he scooped Worst Supporting Actor for his mind-bogglingly bizarre showing in House of Gucci, and it couldn’t have gone to a more deserving recipient.

Image via Sony Pictures

Not only does Leto become one of the scant few to have won in two consecutive years, but he now officially has more Razzies than Oscars after doubling his count of the former. Regardless of how much the internet had fun with the film, Morbius was utterly awful, and the promise of “A New Marvel Legend” being slapped all over the marketing grows more ironic by the day.

Leto went all-in as usual when it came to playing the vampiric comic book character, so much so that director Daniel Espinosa brought in a wheelchair to move him to and from the bathroom after he refused to do anything other than get around on the afflicted doctor’s crutches during production, slowing down the process as a result.

Was it worth it in the end? Based on the fact Morbius tanked in theaters twice over and landed its leading man a Worst Actor statue, we’re going to say no.