One of the year’s finest Netflix originals hatches a plan to hit #1 in 45 countries

Netflix releases more original film and television content than any of its competitors in the streaming wars, and it’s not even close. As you may have noticed, though, quantity often tends to handily overpower quality based on the overall reception to the glut of in-house exclusives, but thankfully this weekend’s Do Revenge has managed to buck that trend.

In the last few months alone, we’ve seen the monolithic platform live to disappoint by dropping the underwhelming likes of Me Time, Day Shift, End of the Road, The Gray Man, Interceptor, Senior Year, The Takedown, and The Bubble on subscribers, all of which managed to do decent viewing figures without coming close to sniffing a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cr. Kim Simms/Netflix © 2022.

Combining the best of both worlds, the razor-sharp teen comedy and modern-day reinvention of Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train has managed to do both, thanks to current critical and user ratings on the aggregation site of 83 and 87 percent, not to mention the fact Do Revenge currently ranks as the number one most-watched film in no less than 45 countries worldwide.

As per FlixPatrol, director and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s latest has landed a Top 10 position in a total of 88 nations, so audiences have clearly been left enraptured by the tale of high school students Drea and Eleanor forming a mischievous pact to exact retribution on each other’s tormentors following a sex tape look and a malicious summer camp rumor. Things get foul-mouthed and fantastically funny from there, with Netflix once again proving its mettle in the comedy genre.