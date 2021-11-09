One Of Will Ferrell’s Best Films Leaves Netflix Next Month

Will Ferrell‘s 2006 classic Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby will officially meet its end on Netflix next month.

The comedy, first added on Netflix back in July, will be leaving the streaming app in December. The film follows Ricky Bobby (Ferrell), a NASCAR star at the height of his career until French Formula One champion Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) came into the scene. Throughout Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Ricky is trying to find ways to restore his career on the racetrack with the help of his father.

The movie also stars John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Clarke Duncan, Leslie Bibb, Gary Cole, Jane Lynch, Amy Adams, Andy Richter, Houston Tumlin, Grayson Russell, and Adam McKay. Since Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’s release, it has generated $163.4 million compared to the $72.5 million budget.

In addition to the box office triumph, the film also took home a stream of awards including an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss between Ferrell and Cohen, an ESPY award for Best Sports Movie, and a Teen Choice Award for Choice Summer Movie.

Ferell starred on other massive projects following the film’s success, including Blades of Glory, Step Brothers, where he was reunited with his former co-star John C. Reilly, the sequel to Anchorman titled Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Get Hard, and Daddy’s Home. Ferrell’s upcoming acting role will be alongside Ryan Reynolds for the holiday musical, Spirited.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby will be available to stream on Netflix until Dec. 1.