One solitary fan tries to drum up support for 2015’s indefensible ‘Fantastic Four’

It’s hard to even try and defend what still ranks as the single worst-reviewed Marvel Comics adaptation in history with a diabolical Rotten Tomatoes score of just 9%, not to mention a user rating that sits at an equally embarrassing 18%, but that’s exactly what’s happening with 2015’s Fantastic Four.
Of course, it isn’t out of the ordinary for a minority of supporters to emerge from the woodwork years after the fact to try and state their case that a well-known dud isn’t quite as bad as you remember, but it’s really hard to find many positives in the film that torpedoed both a would-be franchise, and director Josh Trank’s status as high concept genre cinema’s newest wunderkind.
And yet, that’s exactly where we find ourselves, with a single tweet setting in motion a raft of replies and responses that run the gamut from agreement to incredulity, with some folks even questioning if the original post is designed to be taken seriously to begin with.
Trank has spoken at how disappointed he was with the way Fantastic Four turned out, as has writer-turned-rehabilitated Moon Knight scribe Jeremy Slater, and that’s without even touching on what the cast has had to say on the matter in the seven years since the origin story tanked spectacularly at the box office.
Sometimes, people just want to watch the world burn with their hot takes and spicy opinions, which in today’s instance comes from those who try to defend the indefensible disaster that is Fantastic Four.