Only 6 films surpass ‘Barbie’ in the second-weekend gross, and 4 of them are MCU

Barbie has become Margot Robbie‘s biggest box-office hit after surpassing her iconic DC film Suicide Squad‘s $746 million lifetime gross in less than two weeks. The inspiring feminist tale by Greta Gerwig roped in a whopping $70.5 million on the opening day and has now completed 10 days of theatrical run. The second-weekend box office numbers for the female-fueled feature are in and seem to be setting more records.

Barbie has earned a spectacular $131.5 million at the global box office in its second weekend, including an estimated $93 million domestically and $122.2 million from 70 markets overseas. The film’s domestic total now stands at an impressive $351.4 million, and its earning overseas has reached a generous $774.5 million. Barbie is swiftly moving towards becoming the first female solo-directed film to reach the billion-dollar club. Currently, Barbie is dominating the box office with a worldwide gross of $774.5 million.

‘Barbie’ is ranked #7 among the biggest second weekends, surpassing 2023’s billion-dollar hit ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘

Photo via Warner Bros.

An interesting fact also emerges with Barbie‘s second-weekend collection as it has made its way among the 10 biggest second-weekend grosses in the U.S.A. and Canada of all time. Barbie has taken the 7th spot on the list, leaving behind 2023’s only billion-dollar feature so far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($92.3 million). It has also surpassed the successful 2017 Disney remake Beauty and the Beast ($90.4 million) along with Tom Cruise’s 2022 action hit Top Gun: Maverick ($90 million).

The only six films in cinema history to have made more money than Barbie in their second weekend surprisingly feature a majority of four films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the film ranking on top is the iconic 2015 Jedi tale, Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It is the 17th film in the Skywalker Saga and earned $149 million the second weekend after releasing on Dec. 18, 2015. Closely following The Force Awakens is MCU’s golden era release, Avengers: Endgame, with $147 million, which marked the final appearances of various members of the OG Avengers team.

Preceding Endgame is its 2018 prequel Infinity War which grossed $114 million on its second weekend and became the first superhero film to gross $2 billion worldwide. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther is next in line with $111 million, marking the second 2018 release to make it to the list. It also broke the record for the highest-grossing film directed by a Black filmmaker at its release.



The second 2015 hit on the list, Jurassic World ranks #5 with $106 million and holds the record for the highest-grossing film Universal has released. The fourth MCU film on the list, The Avengers, comes at #6 with $103 million, which also became the highest-grossing film of 2012.

‘Barbie’ is surprisingly the lowest-budget film on the list

Image via Warner Bros.

All 6 movies ranking above Barbie on the list are a part of the billion-dollar revenue club, which makes it almost certain that Barbie will soon hit the $1 billion mark. What makes Barbie‘s ranking even more impressive is that the film has a lower production budget than all six movies ranking above. And if we exclude The Super Mario Bros. Movie from the Top 10 (since it’s animated), Barbie stands as the lowest-budget film on the list.

Barbie was made on a standard production budget of $145 million. Though, it had an additional $150 million marketing budget that eventually led to the film’s roaring success. From pink burgers, real-life dreamhouses, and X-box controllers to shoes, accessories, and clothing, Barbie‘s massive marketing campaign is one of the best of all time.

Even though Barbie could not break into the highest-grossing worldwide opening list, which is toplined by Avengers: Endgame, It finally brought the craze for cinema back after COVID-19 made viewers too lazy for theaters. The July 21 Barbenheimer weekend revived the audience’s interest in big screens, seeing huge pre-bookings. Barbie evidently won the Barbenheimer battle with big margins and is now gearing up to create a new era of cinema led by empowered women telling empowering stories.