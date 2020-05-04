Watch: Original Six Avengers Assemble For KCA 2020 Video

Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr. are all remarkable individuals in their own right. But together, they are more – together, they are Earth’s Mightiest Heroes… better known to you, I, and Nick Fury as The Avengers.

Yes, it’s more than 8 years since Iron Man and Co. first came together and launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the stratosphere. And what a saga it has been.

For many of the original stars (see: Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans), Avengers: Endgame brought about the end of their respective MCU arcs, but there’s still plenty of work left to do for Hemsworth and Johansson, who have Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Widow to look forward to, respectively. Jeremy Renner, on the other hand, is still attached to that long-brewing Hawkeye series headed to Disney+.

This past weekend, though, it was all about the heroes of MCU past, as Nickelodeon hosted a video call featuring six of the most famous superheroes on the planet.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

There’s plenty to love here – from Mark Ruffalo’s cardboard cutouts to the friendly banter between Chris Evans, Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth, who continue to debate over the strongest Avenger… much to ScarJo’s bemusement. And then, the video call takes a surprising turn when RDJ appears.

It’s an Avengers: Endgame reunion the likes of which we’ll not see for a very long time, especially now that the original six are beginning to move on to other projects beyond the MCU. Sure, Johansson, Renner and Hemsworth still have Marvel projects brewing in development, but for the likes of Chris Evans and RDJ, April 2019 signaled their last ever appearance in the MCU – you know, barring any minor cameos.