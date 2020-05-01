Robert Downey Jr. Says He Recently Met With The Original Avengers

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that many of the cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have remained firm friends away from the world of superheroes and spandex, having worked together for close to a decade across a number of movies and co-starred in other projects outside of the studio’s output.

Some of these relationships go back years if not decades, with Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson first crossing paths in 2004’s The Perfect Score, while Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei played the lead roles in romantic comedy Only You way back in 1994. Hollywood is a surprisingly small town, and with an ensemble cast the size of the one required for any of the Avengers movies, a lot of the stars will have already been acquainted.

That being said, many of the MCU’s elder statesmen seemed poised to ride off into the sunset, with RDJ, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson all bowing out in the immediate future. Although, speculation persists that a truckload of cash could end up convincing Downey Jr. to reprise the role of Tony Stark once again, with a number of possible ways being floated for him to appear in the franchise despite having given his own life to save the universe at the climax of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The actor only fanned the flames even more in a recent interview, when he admitted that he’d recently taken part in a Zoom call with the other five original members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and the nostalgia for his time in the MCU suddenly came rushing back.

“I won’t say why, but I had an occasion to be interfacing with the other five of the original six Avengers just a few days ago. After we all kind of hung up or whatever off our Zoom call, I got this wave of all that and yeah, it did feel like about a year ago. But you know, it was years leading up to it. It was like a year to do it and finish it and get it out.”

Before the rumor mill goes into overdrive that something is in the works for the MCU with the Avengers getting back together on a video call, the real explanation is probably something a lot less exciting. Although, with the one-year anniversary of Endgame’s release being celebrated, perhaps a retrospective on the Infinity Saga could be in the works for Disney Plus? Time will tell.