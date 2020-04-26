Home / movies

Marvel Fans Are Celebrating Avengers: Endgame's 1 Year Anniversary

A year ago today, on April 26th 2019, Marvel fans had their minds blown as Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters worldwide. The hype surrounding the grand conclusion to the Infinity Saga was phenomenal and, sure enough, the Russo brothers’ movie ended up shattering box office records and earning the title of the highest-grossing film in history. Now, on its first anniversary, Avengers aficionados are celebrating the cinematic event of a lifetime on social media.

One year since all these – and more – iconic scenes happened.

And, specifically, this scene. You know the one. Say it with Chris Evans now: “AVENGERS… assemble.”

It was “as close to perfect” as can be, said some.

As well as celebrating, others are using the anniversary to mark the loss of their favorite characters. First up, RIP Black Widow!

And, of course, the one and only Iron Man.

But let’s not forget the real hero of the film while we’re at it: Ken Jeong’s character, who played a key part in letting Ant-Man escape the Quantum Realm.

We will definitely remember it.

A year ago today, all the emotions were felt.

Here’s the funny thing, though. Last year, we were watching Endgame. Now, we’re living it. OK, I guess it’s not that funny.

To end on a more positive note, Endgame star Mark Ruffalo has shared his own message about the movie’s anniversary on Twitter, reflecting on the “wild journey” of playing the Hulk alongside Earth’s other Mightiest Heroes in the MCU.

A recent report revealed that Endgame was officially the most profitable film of 2019, with Disney receiving nearly $1 billion of its staggering $3 billion gross in profit. Despite its enormous box office haul, however, Marvel isn’t hurrying Avengers 5 into production, with there being no big team-up flick slated for Phase 4. That said, Kevin Feige has promised it’ll arrive eventually.

And while there’s been the odd controversy around it now and then, it’s clear that, on the whole, Marvel fans love Avengers: Endgame 3000.

