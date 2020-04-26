Marvel Fans Are Celebrating Avengers: Endgame’s 1 Year Anniversary

A year ago today, on April 26th 2019, Marvel fans had their minds blown as Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters worldwide. The hype surrounding the grand conclusion to the Infinity Saga was phenomenal and, sure enough, the Russo brothers’ movie ended up shattering box office records and earning the title of the highest-grossing film in history. Now, on its first anniversary, Avengers aficionados are celebrating the cinematic event of a lifetime on social media.

One year since all these – and more – iconic scenes happened.

One year since,

👉TONY STARK DIED

👉AVENGERS LAST ASSEMBLE

👉CAPTAIN AMERICA HOLDS THE HAMMER

👉CAPTAIN MARVEL SINGLE HANDEDLY DESTROYED THE THANOS SHIP

one year since #AvengersEndgame released🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sp9Gkh4rJY — 𝐋𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐲 (@urstruelyLoky) April 26, 2020

And, specifically, this scene. You know the one. Say it with Chris Evans now: “AVENGERS… assemble.”

happy anniversary to the one of the most iconic scene in history.#AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/U36qiIO48b — tricia (@jonginflicted) April 24, 2020

It was “as close to perfect” as can be, said some.

It’s been One year since the release of @Marvel Avengers Endgame. Probably the best cinematic achievement I’ve ever seen. The culmination is as close to perfect as a movie and franchise could be. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/fQuvuMiGEF — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 26, 2020

As well as celebrating, others are using the anniversary to mark the loss of their favorite characters. First up, RIP Black Widow!

"see you in a minute." it's been a year since we lost her. i am not crying, you are. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/iH7ju6Puec — amber ⧗ (@formerussianspy) April 26, 2020

And, of course, the one and only Iron Man.

Miss You Tony Stark….#AvengersEndgame

Love you 3000 pic.twitter.com/okBGpnDyMI — Sharda Rao (@LovYouZindagi) April 26, 2020

But let’s not forget the real hero of the film while we’re at it: Ken Jeong’s character, who played a key part in letting Ant-Man escape the Quantum Realm.

One year ago today, @kenjeong saved the world by unlocking AntMan’s storage cage. #AvengersEndgame — 🖤😷Jenn😷🖤 (@JennieLanglois) April 26, 2020

We will definitely remember it.

One year ago! That day will always give me goosebumps! The cinematic experience will always be remembered! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/u6YwCtkS4m — Sana ♥ (@sana_ish) April 25, 2020

A year ago today, all the emotions were felt.

About 1 year ago, I cried when Thor talked to his mother again, screamed when Spider-Man swung through the portal, and cried even harder at Tony's ending speech. A tumbling, thrilling high stakes adventure of emotion, family.. and what it means to be a real hero #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/mjZF1SA6Sz — 💗 Annie 💫 (@AnnieCYouTube) April 26, 2020

Here’s the funny thing, though. Last year, we were watching Endgame. Now, we’re living it. OK, I guess it’s not that funny.

Last Year We Were Excited For #AvengersEndgame

And In This Year We Are In The EndGame. pic.twitter.com/1iPSzuYCMY — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) April 26, 2020

To end on a more positive note, Endgame star Mark Ruffalo has shared his own message about the movie’s anniversary on Twitter, reflecting on the “wild journey” of playing the Hulk alongside Earth’s other Mightiest Heroes in the MCU.

Feeling nostalgic that it’s been a year since #AvengersEndgame was in theaters.⁣

⁣

Thank you all for being a part of this wild journey with us 💚 #LoveYou3000 pic.twitter.com/GUIXVhAs9w — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 26, 2020

A recent report revealed that Endgame was officially the most profitable film of 2019, with Disney receiving nearly $1 billion of its staggering $3 billion gross in profit. Despite its enormous box office haul, however, Marvel isn’t hurrying Avengers 5 into production, with there being no big team-up flick slated for Phase 4. That said, Kevin Feige has promised it’ll arrive eventually.

And while there’s been the odd controversy around it now and then, it’s clear that, on the whole, Marvel fans love Avengers: Endgame 3000.