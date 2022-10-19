The Exorcist reboot isn’t off to a crash-hot start, as its director David Gordon Green has confirmed the original director William Friedkin will have no role in his reimagining.

Following the financial success of Green’s Halloween trilogy, he’s set to helm another reboot trilogy with The Exorcist in his sights – one of the greatest horror films ever made, its original made history by being the first horror movie to get nominated for an Academy Award. Something which likely won’t happen with this reboot, especially as Green dismisses the importance of Friedkin.

In conversation with moviemaker.com, Green was queried on if Friedkin would enjoy a role in the reboot similar to John Carpenter did on the recent Halloween trilogy. His answer was incredibly dismissive, saying he won’t be involved unless he becomes a great musician. Ouch.

While it may come across as jestful, it’s an incredibly ballsy move to outright reject someone of Friedkin’s talents and stature. It’s akin to remaking E.T. and not having Spielberg onboard, even in more of a ceremonial role. Friedkin, aged 87, is still in the industry and is currently working on adaptation of two-act play The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial as of Aug. 2022.

Green’s comments also come off incredibly brash, especially following Halloween Ends struggling to gain traction with critics. Financially though, Ends is having an excellent time at the box office with an opening gross of $58 million, and expected to continue earning as its titular holiday nears.