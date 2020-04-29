Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ended with a whole bunch of post-credits scenes, which had varying levels of importance. One saw the formation of the original Guardians team from the comics, re-imagined for the MCU as Yondu’s fellow Ravager captains. With Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar bringing his pals back together, that seemed to heavily hint they would return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

And that’s what one of the OG Guardians, Michael Rosenbaum, expects to happen when the threequel eventually gets in gear. Rosenbaum – most famous for playing Smallville‘s Lex Luthor – cameoed in Vol. 2 as Martinex, though you might not have known it was him due to the character’s CGI crystalline form. He recently spoke to ComicBook.com and revealed how director James Gunn pitched him the job.

“[Martinex] was one of the original Guardians of the Galaxy,” Rosenbaum said. “When James told me about it, he says, ‘Hey, you know this is something that could be… It’s not a huge part in the first one, but you’re in the end credits and there’s a good chance you’re gonna come back.’ So I was like, ‘Of course, yeah, let’s do it.'” “I think his plan is for us to come back so I just don’t know how,” he explained. “I think that was the plan all along…you’re going to see these guys in the end credits. Why bring Stallone on alone just to be in such a small part? You kind of want to see what he does, I mean I don’t know how you wouldn’t.”

So, it certainly seems like we’ll be seeing more of the gang in the next movie. If you’ve got a hankering for more of Martinex and friends in the short term, though, check out Rosenbaum’s recent tweet below, in which he revealed a BTS image of himself in a Mo-Cap suit with Stallone, Gunn and Michelle Yeoh, who played Aleta Ogoord.

hell yes. MARTINEX IN THE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/SDj6J2WKCi — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) April 24, 2020

As well as Stakar, Martinex and Aleta, the rest of the group was made up of Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Mainframe (the voice of Miley Cyrus) and Krugarr (a completely CG creation). In the MCU, Martinex is Stakar’s loyal first mate – as Kraglin is to Yondu – but in the comics he’s a super-powerful hero on his own, possessing a range of abilities, including thermokinesis, enhanced vision and shooting laser beams from his hands. It’s unknown at this point if the movie version has these, too.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a few years away yet – likely arriving in 2023 at the earliest – but it is coming and we can’t wait to see what Gunn’s cooked up for us.