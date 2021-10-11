Original Halloween Actor Returning For Halloween Kills Shares Cool Image

Were it not for COVID-19 we’d probably be enjoying Halloween Ends this week. But let’s count our prayers, as after multiple delays, the extreme slasher action of Halloween Kills is now mere days away.

The new movie is a sequel to David Gordon Green’s 2018 semi-reboot, which breathed new life into Michael Myers, ignored the many sequels, and was a direct continuation of the 1978 original. In Halloween Kills the action picks up immediately after the credits rolled on the last movie, with Michael Myers returning to menace not just Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but some old friends from back in the day.

Returning characters from the franchise include Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers, Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam, and Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle. They all survived Michael’s initial rampage, but something tells me only a few of them will make it into Halloween Ends.

Now Richards, who appeared on Halloween as a child star and is now best known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has posted a picture of her time on the set of the original. Check it out:

Early reactions to Halloween Kills have been positive, and it sounds like the movie lives up to its promise of delivering “ten times the kills” of the 2018 movie. It received a warm welcome at its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, and got its first major screening to a very hyped audience at the Los Angeles Beyond Fest last week.

Halloween Kills will slash its way into theaters and will also be available on the ‘pay tier’ of the Peacock streaming service on October 15th.