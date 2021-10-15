Original Jurassic Park Star Teases Return In Jurassic World: Dominion

The first two installments in the Jurassic World trilogy toed the line between nostalgia and furthering their own narrative, with bookending cameos by Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm in Fallen Kingdom providing the only overt and on-the-nose connective tissue to the first three films.

However, that’s gone right out of the window with next year’s Dominion, which star Chris Pratt has likened to being The Avengers of the Jurassic Park universe. Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern aren’t just back to say hello and bait the fans; the trio have substantial supporting roles in the story.

We’ve known that for a long time, but during a recent appearance on the Celebrity Catch Up podcast, Ariana Richards gave an interesting answer when asked if she’d filmed a secret guest spot as Lex Murphy to end her self-imposed exile from acting that’s seen her make just one onscreen appearance in the last 20 years.

“Now that is something I wouldn’t be able to comment on… If the right project comes along.”

Onscreen brother Joseph Mazzello has carved out a solid career for himself as an actor in the decades since Jurassic Park, and it would be neat for fans to see Tim and Lex reunited one more time. Whether that happens or not we just don’t know, but we’ll find out when Jurassic World: Dominion comes to theaters in June 2022.