Netflix Has Over 70 Original Movies Releasing In 2021

Netflix has long since blown past the snooty preconceptions of the Hollywood elite that dubbed them as a mere streaming service, with the company currently churning out some of the most acclaimed shows on television and countless feature-length awards season contenders on an annual basis. The old guard tried to resist the inevitable paradigm shift for as long as possible, but based on both the quantity and quality of the in-house originals, Netflix can now comfortably be viewed as genuine rivals to the traditional major studios.
Of course, that takes a whole lot of investment, with close to $20 billion being funnelled into content last year, and that number only set to rise even higher. The Coronavirus pandemic may have decimated the theatrical industry, but Netflix has seen their subscriber count and viewership numbers continue to grow. Thankfully, then, a a massive number of original movies are coming to the platform this year, and you can check out the full and exhaustive list below.
January 1, 2021
What Happened To Mr. Cha?
The Minimalists: Less Is Now
January 6, 2021
Tony Parker: The Final Shot
January 7, 2021
Pieces of a Woman
January 8, 2021
Stuck Apart
January 11, 2021
Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy
January 14, 2021
The Heartbreak Club
January 15, 2021
Double Dad
Outside The Wire
Tribhanga
January 22, 2021
The White Tiger
January 28, 2021
June and Kopi
January 29, 2021
Finding Ohana
The Dig
Below Zero
February 5, 2021
Malcolm and Marie
Space Sweepers
The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
February 10, 2021
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
February 11, 2021
Red Dot
February 19, 2021
I Care a Lot
February 26, 2021
Crazy About Her
Release Date TBD
Geez and Ann
To All the boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean
March 3, 2021
Moxie
March 12, 2021
Yes Day
March 15, 2021
Struggle Alley
March Release Date TBD
Monster
Spring 2021
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Concrete Cowboy
Thunder Force
Summer 2021
Army of the Dead
The Woman in the Window
Summer ’96
Mid 2021
Fear Street
Fear Street 2
Fear Street 3
The Kissing Booth 3
Late 2021
Back to the Outback
Untitled Telfaz11 film
2021
A Castle for Christmas
America: The Motion Picture
Apollo 10 1/2
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Battle: Freestyle
Blonde
Blood Red Sky
Born to be Murdered
Bruised
Caught by a Wave
Chicken Run 2
Dancing Queens
Desert Dolphin
Diana: A New Musical
Don’t Look Up
Forever Rich
King of Boys 2
Loud House
Lulli
Munich
My Father’s Dragon
My Wife and I Bought a Ranch
O2
Pinocchio
Red Notice
Ride or Die
Sweet Girl
The Divine Ponytail
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Untitled Noah Baumbach film
Untitled Nora Fingscheidt project
Untitled third The Princess Switch film
The Power of the Dog
Untitled Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film
Vinterviken 2021
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Wendell and Wild
It doesn’t matter what kind of genre you want to see, Netflix will have you covered. From sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire to intimate black and white drama Malcolm & Marie, there’s something for everyone. At least two upcoming titles are also destined to trouble the all-time Top 10 most-watched list – Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice – while Guillermo del Toro’s stop motion Pinocchio marks his first film since winning Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for The Shape of Water.
And that’s just the tip of an iceberg more than capable of sinking the Titanic that also includes Melissa McCarthy’s superhero comedy Thunder Force, Henry Selick teaming up with Key & Peele for Wendell and Wild, and Lin-Manuel Miranda making his feature directorial debut with musical Tick, Tick Boom…! to name just a very small number of the great movies Netflix has on the way.
Source: CinemaBlend
