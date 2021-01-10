Home / movies

Netflix Has Over 70 Original Movies Releasing In 2021

By 25 mins ago
x

Netflix has long since blown past the snooty preconceptions of the Hollywood elite that dubbed them as a mere streaming service, with the company currently churning out some of the most acclaimed shows on television and countless feature-length awards season contenders on an annual basis. The old guard tried to resist the inevitable paradigm shift for as long as possible, but based on both the quantity and quality of the in-house originals, Netflix can now comfortably be viewed as genuine rivals to the traditional major studios.

Of course, that takes a whole lot of investment, with close to $20 billion being funnelled into content last year, and that number only set to rise even higher. The Coronavirus pandemic may have decimated the theatrical industry, but Netflix has seen their subscriber count and viewership numbers continue to grow. Thankfully, then, a a massive number of original movies are coming to the platform this year, and you can check out the full and exhaustive list below.

January 1, 2021

What Happened To Mr. Cha?
The Minimalists: Less Is Now

January 6, 2021

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7, 2021

Pieces of a Woman

January 8, 2021

Stuck Apart

January 11, 2021

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy

January 14, 2021

The Heartbreak Club

January 15, 2021

Double Dad
Outside The Wire
Tribhanga

January 22, 2021

The White Tiger

January 28, 2021

June and Kopi

January 29, 2021

Finding Ohana
The Dig
Below Zero

Outside the Wire

February 5, 2021

Malcolm and Marie
Space Sweepers
The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

February 10, 2021

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

February 11, 2021

Red Dot

February 19, 2021

I Care a Lot

February 26, 2021

Crazy About Her

Release Date TBD

Geez and Ann
To All the boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean

March 3, 2021

Moxie

March 12, 2021

Yes Day

March 15, 2021

Struggle Alley

March Release Date TBD

Monster

Spring 2021

A Week Away
Bad Trip
Concrete Cowboy
Thunder Force

Summer 2021

Army of the Dead
The Woman in the Window
Summer ’96

Mid 2021

Fear Street
Fear Street 2
Fear Street 3
The Kissing Booth 3

Late 2021

Back to the Outback
Untitled Telfaz11 film

2021

A Castle for Christmas
America: The Motion Picture
Apollo 10 1/2
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Battle: Freestyle
Blonde
Blood Red Sky
Born to be Murdered
Bruised
Caught by a Wave
Chicken Run 2
Dancing Queens
Desert Dolphin
Diana: A New Musical
Don’t Look Up
Forever Rich
King of Boys 2
Loud House
Lulli
Munich
My Father’s Dragon
My Wife and I Bought a Ranch
O2
Pinocchio
Red Notice
Ride or Die
Sweet Girl
The Divine Ponytail
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Untitled Noah Baumbach film
Untitled Nora Fingscheidt project
Untitled third The Princess Switch film
The Power of the Dog
Untitled Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film
Vinterviken 2021
We Couldn’t Become Adults
Wendell and Wild

Shooting Wraps On Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds' Red Notice
1 of 8
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

It doesn’t matter what kind of genre you want to see, Netflix will have you covered. From sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire to intimate black and white drama Malcolm & Marie, there’s something for everyone. At least two upcoming titles are also destined to trouble the all-time Top 10 most-watched list – Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice – while Guillermo del Toro’s stop motion Pinocchio marks his first film since winning Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for The Shape of Water.

And that’s just the tip of an iceberg more than capable of sinking the Titanic that also includes Melissa McCarthy’s superhero comedy Thunder Force, Henry Selick teaming up with Key & Peele for Wendell and Wild, and Lin-Manuel Miranda making his feature directorial debut with musical Tick, Tick Boom…! to name just a very small number of the great movies Netflix has on the way.

Source: CinemaBlend

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...