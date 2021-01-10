Netflix Has Over 70 Original Movies Releasing In 2021

Netflix has long since blown past the snooty preconceptions of the Hollywood elite that dubbed them as a mere streaming service, with the company currently churning out some of the most acclaimed shows on television and countless feature-length awards season contenders on an annual basis. The old guard tried to resist the inevitable paradigm shift for as long as possible, but based on both the quantity and quality of the in-house originals, Netflix can now comfortably be viewed as genuine rivals to the traditional major studios.

Of course, that takes a whole lot of investment, with close to $20 billion being funnelled into content last year, and that number only set to rise even higher. The Coronavirus pandemic may have decimated the theatrical industry, but Netflix has seen their subscriber count and viewership numbers continue to grow. Thankfully, then, a a massive number of original movies are coming to the platform this year, and you can check out the full and exhaustive list below.

January 1, 2021

What Happened To Mr. Cha?

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

January 6, 2021

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7, 2021

Pieces of a Woman

January 8, 2021

Stuck Apart

January 11, 2021

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption and Conspiracy

January 14, 2021

The Heartbreak Club

January 15, 2021

Double Dad

Outside The Wire

Tribhanga

January 22, 2021

The White Tiger

January 28, 2021

June and Kopi

January 29, 2021

Finding Ohana

The Dig

Below Zero

February 5, 2021

Malcolm and Marie

Space Sweepers

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

February 10, 2021

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

February 11, 2021

Red Dot

February 19, 2021

I Care a Lot

February 26, 2021

Crazy About Her

Release Date TBD

Geez and Ann

To All the boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean

March 3, 2021

Moxie

March 12, 2021

Yes Day

March 15, 2021

Struggle Alley

March Release Date TBD

Monster

Spring 2021

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Concrete Cowboy

Thunder Force

Summer 2021

Army of the Dead

The Woman in the Window

Summer ’96

Mid 2021

Fear Street

Fear Street 2

Fear Street 3

The Kissing Booth 3

Late 2021

Back to the Outback

Untitled Telfaz11 film

2021

A Castle for Christmas

America: The Motion Picture

Apollo 10 1/2

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Battle: Freestyle

Blonde

Blood Red Sky

Born to be Murdered

Bruised

Caught by a Wave

Chicken Run 2

Dancing Queens

Desert Dolphin

Diana: A New Musical

Don’t Look Up

Forever Rich

King of Boys 2

Loud House

Lulli

Munich

My Father’s Dragon

My Wife and I Bought a Ranch

O2

Pinocchio

Red Notice

Ride or Die

Sweet Girl

The Divine Ponytail

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Untitled Noah Baumbach film

Untitled Nora Fingscheidt project

Untitled third The Princess Switch film

The Power of the Dog

Untitled Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film

Vinterviken 2021

We Couldn’t Become Adults

Wendell and Wild

It doesn’t matter what kind of genre you want to see, Netflix will have you covered. From sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire to intimate black and white drama Malcolm & Marie, there’s something for everyone. At least two upcoming titles are also destined to trouble the all-time Top 10 most-watched list – Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice – while Guillermo del Toro’s stop motion Pinocchio marks his first film since winning Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for The Shape of Water.

And that’s just the tip of an iceberg more than capable of sinking the Titanic that also includes Melissa McCarthy’s superhero comedy Thunder Force, Henry Selick teaming up with Key & Peele for Wendell and Wild, and Lin-Manuel Miranda making his feature directorial debut with musical Tick, Tick Boom…! to name just a very small number of the great movies Netflix has on the way.