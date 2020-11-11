Original Scream Cast Reuniting For Virtual Event This Weekend

Though we won’t be seeing Scream 5 until 2022, there’s a virtual event coming this weekend that fans will not want to miss. A bunch of the stars of 1996’s original movie are reuniting for a special one-off affair on Saturday to raise money for charity.

Participants include Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Skeet Ulrich (Billy Loomis), Rose McGowan (Tatum Riley), Matthew Lillard (Stu Macher), Jamie Kennedy (Randy Meeks), David Arquette (Dewey Riley) and writer Kevin Williamson. As per Variety, “the event will benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition (NBCC), “I Have a Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles, and the East Los Angeles Women’s Center.”

As if that isn’t cool enough, super fans will be excited to find out that the event comes with an opportunity to have a one-on-one meeting with the stars. As the official description puts it: “Have the ultimate Scream reunion experience and meet your favorite cast member after the livestream with a live, 1-on-1 video call! Each VIP virtual meet & greet reservation will include a digital photo op and a recording of the video chat to keep and share.”

The livestream takes place this Saturday, November 14th at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Looped Live. Standard tickets, needed to watch the livestream, cost $20, while those who wish for a one-on-one chat will be charged $100. A hefty price tag, sure, but it’s all for a good cause. You can order your tickets now by clicking here.

Two of the actors taking part in this virtual event will be returning to their fan favorite roles for Scream 5. Namely, Campbell and Arquette. Courteney Cox, who’s not involved as far as we know, is also on board the upcoming movie, reprising tough news reporter Gale Weathers. Lillard, meanwhile, has campaigned for his character Stu to be resurrected in the film, which has got fans wondering if he has a sneaky cameo in the pic.

Don’t miss the Scream cast reunion when it goes down this weekend.