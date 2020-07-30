Disney Plus Has 9 Big Original Movies/TV Shows Coming In August

Over the past few months, Disney Plus has cemented itself within the streaming world as a force to be reckoned with. With Marvel movies, The Mandalorian and now a unique recording of the acclaimed Broadway musical Hamilton inside its library, among many other things, the service is here to stay – much to the chagrin of Netflix.

Although Disney Plus adds a smaller amount of content to its collection than most of its competitors, the company certainly packs a punch. For proof of that, look no further than August, in which Disney’s popular service is set to upload a handful of interesting new shows and films.

To begin with, we’ve got Muppets Now. The very first original, unscripted series to be produced by The Muppets Studio, it’ll center around Scooter as he tries to ensure that new episodes of Muppets Now get to streaming on time. The format is obviously inspired by the infamous Muppet Show, and will see new episodes air every Friday throughout the course of the month.

Up next there’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. Based on the beloved Disney Channel show of the same name, the film follows the titular duo and their usual inventive antics to combat the boredom of summer vacation. This time, the story will be set in space, as the brothers’ older sister Candace discovers a far-off planet teeming with life.

Elsewhere, Disney+ will also be adding a new episode of Pixar In Real Life titled “WALL-E: BnL Pop-up Shop.” Part of an unscripted series which places super-realistic real-life replicas of famous Pixar characters and moments in urban environments to record the reactions of passing strangers and kids, this episode will follow everyone’s favorite robot.

Meanwhile, other original productions coming to Disney+ include the series finale of Disney Family Sundays, One Day At Disney, the third season of Weird But True, star-studded movie The One And Only Ivan, heartwarming comedy Magic Camp and Howard, “the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind many Disney classics.” All in all, then, that’s 9 big original series/films to look forward to next month, ensuring that there’ll be plenty to keep you entertained should the summer days prove too hot for you to venture outside.