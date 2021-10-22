Oscar Isaac Wants To Come Back As Spider-Man 2099

One of the coolest easter eggs in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showed up in the end credits.

Spider-Man 2099, played by Oscar Isaac, appears in a scene and receives a time-traveling wrist apparatus and someone asks him where he wants to go. “Back to the beginning,” he says.

He then ends up in a scene from the original Spider-Man cartoon that eagle-eyed viewers will recognize from a popular meme of Spider-Man pointing at himself.

While the cameo is barely a minute long, reports are coming in that Isaac wants to continue playing the character in the future.

“I would love to inhabit that character for more as well, so let’s hope so!” he said.

Isaac also talked about playing different Marvel characters over the years, including Apocalypse in X-Men: Apocalypse and the upcoming Moon Knight.

“You know, I’d like to say that there’s way more intention behind what happens, but it’s reacting to what comes my way. So this opportunity comes my way, and I think, ‘Yeah, I’d love to do that.’ It’s not stuff that I’ve necessarily seeked out. And so I’ve just been very lucky that that stuff kind of lines up in a way that that really speaks to my interests, and I get a chance to contribute.”

There’s a real possibility that Isaac could appear in the next animated Spider-Man movie, considering the movie was called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at one point.

In the comics, Spider-Man 2099 is a geneticist named Miguel O’Hara who wanted to create Spider-Man abilities in other people. He gets into an accident that changes half of his DNA into spider DNA.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to swing into theaters on Oct. 7 of next year. Most of the cast will return, although there’s no official word yet on Spider-Man 2099.