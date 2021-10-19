Oscar Isaac Wants To Make A Sci-Fi Movie With Pedro Pascal

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal have been close friends for a long time, but they’ve only made one movie together. That was Netflix action thriller Triple Frontier, although they did pass like ships in the night as part of the Star Wars franchise.

Isaac’s final outing as Poe Dameron in The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters shortly after Pascal debuted as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be taking a trip to outer space together in the future. In fact, when asked in a new interview with Remezcla who he’d love to head beyond the stars with in a future project, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight made his preferred candidate abundantly clear.

“I’d have to say my sweet girlfriend Pedro. My girl. We’re two sisters. Space sisters. That’s my baby. It’s my Pedro.”

Pedro Pascal Shares New Mandalorian BTS Photo For Star Wars Day 1 of 2

Isaac and Pascal are two of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents, and each of them boasts a jam-packed schedule for the foreseeable future. However, as we’ve seen with Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa’s buddy comedy, if you get enough fan support behind a project you can will it into existence if you’ve got enough clout in the industry.

Of course, Isaac was just spitballing, but if Pascal shares his enthusiasm then there’s surely going to be somebody out there willing to take a punt on pairing them up for a sci-fi adventure somewhere down the line.