Oscar-winner and $1 billion box office magnet Brie Larson getting called underestimated shows how much ‘The Marvels’ haters have to answer for

It’s wild how some vocal and persistent comments from a loud subset of a fan community can alter the perceptions of the many. Apparently, we’ve reached the stage where the endless online anger directed at The Marvels star Brie Larson from those who have a near-inexplicable problem with her — I say near, as Samuel L. Jackson has summed it up pretty well — is convincing folks that the Oscar-winning actress is somehow underestimated. Despite starring in one of the MCU’s most profitable movies of all time.

In a Reddit post that valiantly attempted to stand up against all the negativity and champion Larson for a change, the OP argued that the Room alum is an “insanely good” actor whom “people underestimate because Marvel didn’t do [her] full justice.” They stressed that Larson is “no doubt incredible at the craft” but that many Marvel fans undervalue her abilities due to the supposed flaws in the “writing and direction of her character” in her MCU appearances so far.

Admirable the OP’s intentions may be, but calling Larson underrated is likely only someone in the weeds of Marvel fan discourse would do. When you zoom out a little, it becomes abundantly clear that to the wider world Larson isn’t underestimated by any stretch of the imagination. Captain Marvel was the last MCU film to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office without being a team-up event and, just this year, Larson joined another franchise that frequently hits 10 figures in Fast X.

While it remains to be seen if The Marvels can achieve as much widespread success when it finally emerges into theaters this Nov. 10, Brie Larson’s star power is unlikely to wane any time soon, despite the myopic outlook of the Marvel fandom.