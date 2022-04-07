Oscar-winning Sandra Bullock reveals a special skill

In a recent interview with Looper Sandra Bullock reveals a special skill that was brought to light when filming her recent project The Lost City. Bullock is exceptionally skilled at removing leeches from naked bottoms. Perhaps she missed her calling in life.

Bullock stated:

“I feel like there’s a great technique to leech picking that has not been acknowledged yet in my work, and I’m glad you brought that up. Look, I did it with surgical precision. I think the question should be, ‘How were you so amazing in that scene in picking the leeches off of some guy’s butt?’ It’s like, it could have been anyone’s butt. I would’ve been precise and methodical, no matter whose ass I was freeing from blood-engorged sacks. That’s who I am as an actor… I’m committed…”

The Lost City Trailer

The Lost City, now playing in theaters, tells the story of author Loretta Sage, played by Bullock, who while reluctantly on a book tour with cover model Alan Caprison, played by Channing Tatum, gets approached by billionaire Abigail Fairfax, played by Daniel Radcliffe. Fairfax believes that because of Sage’s archaeological knowledge, she can help him find a lost treasure known as the crown of fire, and will not take no for an answer. Fairfax kidnaps Sage. Caprison, with the help of Jack Trainer, played by Brad Pitt, attempts to rescue her.



The leech scene Bullock is referring to occurs when Sage and Caprison escape into a river in the jungle, whereupon Caprison gets covered in leeches in all the wrong places, and Sage must come to his aid. Bullock, always a professional, was up for the challenge.

Daniel Radcliffe affirms Bullock’s largely unknown and unappreciated skill, affirming “she’s a pro!”