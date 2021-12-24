Oscar-winning ‘Spider-Man’ composer directing an MCU project?

It goes without saying that Michael Giacchino is as talented as he is popular, with an Academy Award, Emmy, Golden Globe and three Grammys under his belt, not to mention his status as a regular collaborator of Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, Brad Bird, Pixar, Disney, Marvel Studios and many more.

Giacchino has scored the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy and both of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange movies, while he’s reuniting with Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi to provide the music for Thor: Love and Thunder. He’s clearly a favorite among the top brass, and a new rumor opines that he might end up taking on an altogether different role.

According to The Illuminerdi, Giacchino is reportedly being eyed to direct an upcoming MCU project for Disney Plus, which would be a gambit that’s equal parts risky and unexpected. His only filmmaking experience so far came on an installment of animated Star Trek series Short Treks, while he additionally helmed short film Monster Challenge.

Having worked with the studio so regularly, you’d expect Giacchino to be on very good terms with Kevin Feige ad his lieutenants, so we’ll be very curious to see if his continued and very fruitful association with Marvel leads to a change of scenery that takes him from the recording studio to behind the camera.