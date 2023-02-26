The dramedy Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated at the Sixth Annual HCA Film Awards in what could be an Oscars night preview.

The film scored the most nominations in the history of the Hollywood Critics Association and won an incredible seven awards, including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Best Picture for producer Jonathan Wong. The film also nabbed awards for Best Editing and Best Ensemble Cast.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Everything…All at Once star Ke Huy Quan was on hand to accept the prestigious award and spoke lyrically about his extraordinary career trajectory:

“I stepped away from acting thinking I would never be back, and here I am now. So, I don’t ever want to take for granted how special this feels.”

Kwan, Scheinert, and Yeoh were unable to attend the ceremony. However, Wong took to the stage and shared their prepared speeches. Yeoh expressed her delight, gratitude, and love for her character. She also praised the values-driven subject matter:

“The role of Evelyn Wang was such a profound and rare gift. I saw in her a heroes journey that so many women, wives, mothers, and daughters go through: an everyday hero who never gave up. Not on love, not on kindness, and, most important, never on her family.”

Kwan and Scheinert shared a philosophical view of the creative process that generated the film, which they compared to coming into alignment.

“This script has clearly attracted the best of souls: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and our incredible cast and crew.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once tells the interdimensional story of Chinese-American Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner, who is called upon to connect with her heroic self to rescue the universe. She meets versions of herself from other dimensions to realize her power. In doing so, she encounters the fullness of her identity and her family.

She journeys through multiple realities with so much soulfulness and riveting sass that it’s no wonder the film has been a commanding presence throughout the awards season. Everything Everywhere All At Once is expected to sweep the Academy Awards ceremony on March 13.