‘Our Flag Means Death’ image reveals Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

Taika Waititi has enjoyed a phenomenal few years, and the real question is how he finds the time to do everything that he’s doing, with the filmmaker boasting a jam-packed slate on both sides of the camera.

Since winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, he’s shot comedy Next Goal Wins and Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder while also developing a new Star Wars movie.

On top of that, he’s shown up on our screens in Free Guy, The Suicide Squad, and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, all while executive producing TV hits What We Do in the Shadows and Reservation Dogs. Somehow, he’s also managed to shoot the HBO Max pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, where he plays the infamous Blackbeard.

The first image of Waititi in character has now been revealed by the streaming service, and you can check it out below.

Created by David Jenkins, Waititi’s regular collaborator Rhys Darby plays the other lead role in Our Flag Means Death, which sounds so bizarre that it’s got to be viewed as must-see television. A swashbuckling adventure comedy revolving around the world of piracy is nuts in theory, which means there’s every chance it’ll be awesome.