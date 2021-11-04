Star Wars Writer Says Taika Waititi’s Movie Is Coming Along Nicely

Quite how Taika Waititi finds the time to sleep is anybody’s guess when the actor, writer, director and producer always seems to have a multitude of projects on the go at any given time.

Having recently shown up in Ryan Reynolds blockbuster Free Guy and Benedict Cumberbatch biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Waititi has dedicated the majority of his 2021 to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently in the midst of reshoots.

However, he also wrapped true-life dramatic comedy Next Goal Wins last year, serves as an executive producer on renewed TV shows What We Do in the Shadows, Wellington Paranormal and Reservation Dogs, while he also remains loosely attached to the long-gestating Flash Gordon reboot, and has been rumored as the director of Scarlett Johansson’s Tower of Terror.

Oh, and he’s also helming a Star Wars blockbuster, which is being co-written with 1917 and Last Night in Soho‘s Krysty Wilson-Cairns. In a new interview with Variety, the scribe teased that the project is coming together nicely behind the scenes, before revealing the depths of her own fandom.

“You have to research, study and spend a lot of time to get it right. It’s really important to honor not only your commitment to it but also to the legions of fans out there… I have Darth Maul pajamas!”

At least we know Wilson-Cairns is a huge fan of the property, and a pair of highly-accomplished screenwriters collaborating on a new Star Wars movie is reason to start getting hyped already, even though we know next to nothing about it so far.