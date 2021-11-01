Taika Waititi Reportedly Directing Scarlett Johansson’s Tower Of Terror

After much talk that the project was in danger of being scrapped altogether during the star and producer’s legal battles with Disney over Black Widow‘s release, it was confirmed once the two parties had resolved their differences that Scarlett Johansson was still set to headline the Mouse House’s Tower of Terror.

We don’t know much else about it other than Academy Award winning Toy Story 4 director and Inside Out writer Josh Cooley is handling the script, but The Disinsider is reporting that fellow Oscar winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Taika Waititi is set to direct.

Waititi is said to have boarded Tower of Terror before the Black Widow debacle and remained attached throughout, and if he is named as director then it further cements his reputation as an unlikely Mouse House favorite.

Having helmed Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, the filmmaker is also attached to a new Star Wars movie, lent support in the Disney-backed Free Guy, and his upcoming behind the camera effort Next Goal Wins is being distributed by subsidiary Searchlight Pictures.

We’re still waiting on confirmation, but if Waititi is indeed taking the reins on Tower of Terror, then the theme park adaptation just got a whole lot more exciting as a result.