Owen Wilson Explains Why He Has An Issue With Aquaman

Owen Wilson always seemed like an unlikely candidate to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but by the end of his very first scene in Loki the actor’s Mobius M. Mobius had wormed his way into the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. Only a franchise as popular as the MCU could have social media users reacting in fury that we never got to see a mustachioed man in a starchy brown suit ride a jet ski before a season of time traveling multiversal television had ended, but that’s how invested people are.

Luckily, it looks as though the Time Variance Authority analyst might yet get to hop on his favored mode of aquatic transport during Season 2, but based on comments made by Wilson in a new interview, he wouldn’t dream of going anywhere near the DCEU’s Kingdom of Atlantis inhabited by Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

As well as shooting down the talk that he had no interest in getting into the superhero business before he agreed to lend support to Tom Hiddleston’s trickster in Loki, the Wedding Crashers star additionally explained why he has a bone to pick with Aquaman’s preferred means of underwater apparel in a bizarre aside that perfectly suits the 52 year-old’s inquisitively laid back personality to a tee.

“They asked me a lot about, ‘It sounds like you had to be convinced to do this’. I don’t know where they’re getting that. That isn’t true. The director just called me and told me the idea, and I wanted to work on it. But somehow what seems to be in their press notes, maybe, is that I know zero about the MCU. I don’t know a ton about it, but I know. Actually, yeah, I probably don’t know that much about it. I kind of know about Iron Man. I’ve seen Aquaman. He’s swimming in jeans. No one can swim in jeans! That was my argument with the kids about Aquaman.”

It’s an interesting point that not a lot of people have probably thought about, but denim definitely doesn’t lend itself to swimming. Then again, Aquaman is a superhero born from Atlantean royalty with super strength, super speed and hair straight out of a shampoo commercial even after spending so much time traversing the briny deep, so it’s not as if jeans slow him down to any significant degree.