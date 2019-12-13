“Darkness rises… and light to meet it.”

For a villain who was only around for two films, Supreme Leader Snoke certainly brought us a lot of prescient lines about the Force, and the eternal struggle involving the dark side and the light. It’s that same struggle – one between good and evil – that has really defined Star Wars ever since it first burst onto the scene back in ’77. And now, with the conclusion to the saga set to touch down in theaters next week in the form of The Rise of Skywalker, we’ll soon get to witness the Resistance mount a counter-attack against the First Order and an iconic villain that we all thought was dead.

Of course, we’re talking about Sheev Palpatine – better known to most people as Darth Sidious or simply the Emperor – who looms over this brand new TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Embedded above, you’ll find the latest promo for the film, which even at its brief 15 second runtime is packed with a ton of new shots, along with an ominous voiceover from the aforementioned big bad, who teases Rey’s secret heritage.

To someone unknown, the Emperor is heard to say: “It is time that she learn her story.” Presumably, he’s talking to Kylo and no doubt referencing Rey’s true parents. Or at least, some unknown secret about her lineage that will come to light in the film. And though there’ve been a ton of reports about what that may involve, we’ll have the answers we so desperately crave soon enough.

For on December 20th, the hugely anticipated blockbuster that is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will touch down in theaters around the globe. Initial box office predictions have pegged the film at a solid but unspectacular $200M+ opening on home turf, though with hype starting to reach new highs, don’t be surprised if it reaches a bit higher than that.