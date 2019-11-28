Paramount Reportedly Developing New Jack Ryan Movie

Jack Ryan has had an interesting history when it comes to attempts to bring the character to film and TV. Multiple Hollywood stars have taken their turn at the role since the first adaptation almost 30 years ago: Alec Baldwin (The Hunt for Red October), Harrison Ford (Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger), Ben Affleck (The Sum of All Fears – another of Pearl Harbor’s gifts to the world), and most recently, Chris Pine in 2014’s ergonomically labelled Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit. And I haven’t even started on the TV show yet.

Before I get wracked by existentialism, I’ll tell you why I’m here plainly: plans are apparently afoot to bring Jack back to the big screen once more, with a new movie based on the novel Enemy Contact. Though I can’t say who Paramount have in mind for the role on this proposed attempt (because I don’t know), sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Scream reboot was happening and that Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters 3 – have informed us that John Krasinski, currently showcasing his own take on Jack Ryan (how many of these things are there?) in Amazon Prime’s – you guessed it – Jack Ryan, will not be transporting his depiction of the spy to theaters.

So, it seems Paramount are making a clear statement that the new movie will exist on its own terms, rather than subsisting as a cinematic continuation of the TV series. Which has now been renewed for a third season. Krasinskis of the world, rejoice.

Paramount are also keen that an established action director take the helm of the project. Again, we don’t have names, but who’s up for the Michael Bay Clancyverse? No? Why has everyone left the room? Yeesh. Can’t joke about anything these days.

Tell us, who would you like to see take the helm and star in this new Jack Ryan movie from Paramount? Be sure to let us know your picks in the comments section below.