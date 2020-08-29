Paramount Network Airing All-Day Friday The 13th Marathon Today

Friday the 13th fans have a lot to look forward to this Halloween as a new Blu-ray box set housing every film in the series is releasing in October. This bumper collection, which includes 16 discs, comes courtesy of Scream Factory and is highly anticipated by Jason Voorhees lovers, and understandably so.

But before all that, and perhaps to whet our appetites for the upcoming collection, Paramount Network is airing an all-day Friday the 13th marathon today. The fun began at 10am EST with the original movie and will run right up until 10:30pm EST tonight. Of course, not every film in the franchise can be shown in that short time frame, but they’ve chosen an interesting selection to air.

The full schedule is as follows:

10am EST – Friday the 13th (1980)

12pm EST – Friday the 13th Part II

2pm EST – Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

4pm EST – Friday the 13th: Jason Lives

6pm EST: Friday the 13th: The New Blood

8pm EST: Jason Takes Manhattan

10:30pm EST – Friday the 13th (1980)

With the property currently on ice thanks to a legal battle that will seemingly never end, fans will no doubt be happy that the studio are continuing to keep excitement for the franchise high with stuff like this. Let’s not forget that when it comes to horror, it doesn’t get much more iconic than Friday the 13th. And while no new movies can be produced until the aforementioned legal issues are resolved, at least we can still get marathons, Blu-ray collections and other little goodies that keep our love for the series alive.

But of course, what we all really want is another feature-length film starring the beloved Jason Voorhees. When that may happen, we don’t yet know. Hopefully, though, 2020 will finally be the year that Friday the 13th escapes its legal troubles and can once again return to our screens with new projects. Fingers crossed.