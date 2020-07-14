16-Disc Friday the 13th Franchise Collection Blu-ray Box Set Announced

Friday the 13th fans will have plenty to celebrate this Halloween as a new Blu-ray box set containing every movie in the series is coming out in October. This bumper collection, which spans a whopping 16 discs, is the handiwork of Scream Factory.

It doesn’t take a math whizz to work out that there are more discs in that complication than there are Friday the 13th movies in the franchise. Including 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, there’ve been 12 instalments in the slasher saga to date, so this new box set will likely contain at least four disc’s worth of special features.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the collection will come with exclusive bonus content such as new commentary tracks for Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. The unrated cut of the ninth movie, Jason Goes to Hell, is also said to be included but the full list of extras is yet to be revealed. Indeed, Scream Factory hasn’t officially gotten around to formally announcing the box set yet. It was spotted on Amazon with a release date of October 13th this year.

This series-spanning collection will come as a welcome release for Friday the 13th fans, who haven’t had a whole lot to get excited about in recent years. After all, the franchise hasn’t seen a new instalment since 2009 when Marcus Nispel’s reboot arrived in cinemas to largely negative reviews.

Messy legal disputes have prevented any further movies from entering production since then, but it isn’t for a lack of trying. The most recent attempt at another sequel came to light last year when Jason Lives director Tom McLoughlin revealed that he’s penned a script for a direct follow-up titled Jason Never Dies. Whether this will ever see the light of day remains to be seen, although it would seem there’s still some red tape for the series’ rights holders to untangle before that can happen.