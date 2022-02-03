Paramount officially moving forward on sequel to ‘Scream’ reboot

Sequels to successful horror movies are one of cinema’s most prominent inevitability, but that isn’t going to make fans any less excited to discover that Scream is officially getting another installment.

The hybrid of reboot and continuation was only released on January 14, but proved to be 2022’s first genuine box office success story, having earned in excess of $100 million on a production budget of under $25 million. It also helped that reviews from critics and fans were equally strong, with the slasher currently holding a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 78%.

There were plenty of skeptics when it was first announced the long-running series would continue after Wes Craven’s passing, but it would be fair to say even the most pessimistic folks were won over by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s winning blend or reinvention and modernization.

Ghostface will be back yet again, then, but that’s pretty much all we’ve got to go on so far based on the initial report from Deadline. Along with the directors, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will also return to write the script, with shooting penciled in to begin as early as this summer, so it isn’t out of the question that the sixth entry in the Scream saga could be landing in theaters much sooner than expected.