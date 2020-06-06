Powerful Martin Luther King Movie Streaming For Free This Month

Selma, a biopic from 2014 that chronicles the tragic yet inspiring life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., can now be streamed online. According to the film’s director, Ava DuVernay, distributor Paramount Pictures has offered their film for free to a variety of streaming services, which will make the title available for viewing throughout the month of June.

Originally thinking he was going to be a minister, King instead used his talent as a public speaker to touch the hearts of millions of Americans, black and white. Basing his ethics on the teachings of Christ, he upheld a doctrine of non-resistance to evil by force, meaning that he urged his followers not to rise up against unjust authorities through violent means.

Happy to share: Paramount Pictures is offering SELMA for free rental on all US digital platforms for June, starting today. We’ve gotta understand where we’ve been to strategize where we’re going. History helps us create the blueprint. Onward. @SelmaMovie. https://t.co/mxhGpfQeIP — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 5, 2020

Although Selma is just one of many movies based on the Reverend’s life, it’s arguably the greatest of them all. Unlike other film which explore African American life of the previous century, such as The Help – which, as of June 4th, became the most-watched film on Netflix – and Driving Ms. Daisy, Selma was actually directed by a black filmmaker.

Paramount Pictures made the pic available for free in order to express their solidarity with the civil rights protests that have spread throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was choked by cops after being apprehended for passing a small amount of fake money.

Of course, Paramount isn’t the only figurehead in the entertainment business to have given support to the movement. In the last few weeks, actors like John Cusack and Kendrick Sampson have risked their safety to become involved in the protests. Others, like Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé, have aided the cause through social media. And some, like J.J. Abrams and Michael Jordan, have donated millions to civil rights charities.