Paramount Reportedly Thinking Twice About Snake Eyes Sequel After Weak Opening

G.I. Joe fans were praying that Snake Eyes would be the first properly successful movie based on the classic franchise, but with the film’s release this weekend, it’s become clear that’s definitely not the case. On the back of weak reviews – it currently stands at just 42% on Rotten Tomatoes – Snake Eyes also failed to even top the box office, opening second to M. Night Shyamalan’s Old.

Paramount were confident about this one, having already begun work on a sequel – also starring Henry Golding – last year. As its G.I. Joe Origins subtitle makes clear, the studio was also intending to create various spinoffs featuring other iconic characters going solo. But with Snake Eyes looking likely to cost them millions instead of earning them a sweet profit, we’re now hearing that Paramount is having second thoughts about continuing along this road.

Geekosity is reporting that Snake Eyes‘ weak opening has made the studio “think twice” about pressing ahead with this version of the G.I. Joe franchise. Obviously, with the film having literally just come out, they haven’t made a decision yet but any sequels are now said to be “up in the air”. They may decide to just go for it, then, and produce a follow-up, in the hopes that its financial performance will improve as the industry heals, or else they’ll decide to scrap plans and start again.

And if they do elect to go down this second route, Geekosity claims that the idea would be to do a G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover movie which would reboot the Joe characters again, without any connection to Snake Eyes. This project has been talked about a lot of late, with producer Lorenzo di Boneventura revealing he’s been trying to make it happen for years. However, Geekosity says it was Michael Bay who previously stopped it from getting greenlit.

If you’ve yet to check it out, Snake Eyes can be caught in theaters now and on Paramount Plus 45 days after its opening.