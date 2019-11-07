Paramount Announces Release Date For Paranormal Activity 7

Paranormal Activity redefined the found footage genre and the horror industry as a whole when the first installment was released back in 2009. Since then, audiences have been treated to five more terrifying films in the iconic franchise. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to watch a new movie set in that disturbing universe since 2015, but earlier this year, Paramount and Blumhouse announced that they’d be teaming up to produce a seventh feature in the series and now it appears that we finally have a release date set.

The currently unnamed flick will hit theaters on March 19th, 2021. As of right now, there are no details regarding the film, which makes it even more enticing. Nevertheless, we’re more than curious to see what spooky happenings are going on this time around.

Four years ago, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension was marketed as the final chapter in the titular universe. The movies were beginning to grow stale and a lot of fans weren’t exactly looking forward to the sequel at the time. This led to the pic being the lowest-grossing installment of the series thus far. Jason Blum decided then that it would be a good time to walk away from the franchise for the time being. Well, that didn’t last long.

It’s currently unknown if this upcoming project will serve as a continuation of the storyline or act as a reboot. Regardless, it makes a lot of financial sense for Paranormal Activity to be revived given how cheap the films are to make and how much money they always seem to haul in. The first movie made $193.4 million on a $15,000 budget, which was only the beginning for a series that’s since earned nearly $900M worldwide.

