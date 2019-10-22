Paramount’s Thinking Of Doing A Star Trek: Picard Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart is due to make his grand return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: Picard TV series next year. Stewart’s comeback comes at an exciting time for the Trek franchise as the ViacomCBS merger means that the rights to both the TV and movie sides of the IP are under the same roof for the first time in 13 years. And it sounds like the studio plans to use this to their advantage.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, and that an Aladdin sequel was in development, both of which were later confirmed – Paramount – owned by Viacom – has eyes on doing a new movie starring Stewart as Picard at some point. Apparently, it could either be after the show ends or during its run. Whichever one they decide to go with, it’s definitely something that’s being considered behind the scenes and it’d presumably follow the continuity of the series and feature other Picard cast members, too.

Though he originated the role on TV’s The Next Generation, Stewart has played Picard on the big screen several times. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the TNG cast featured in four movies and the last was 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis. To date, this is the final film to be set in the prime universe and not the Kelvin timeline of the modern era. Quentin Tarantino’s effort is expected to continue with Chris Pine and co. so this new Picard film would be the first cinematic outing for the prime universe in a long, long time – if it ends up happening, that is. After all, for now, it’s only an idea and not 100% guaranteed to come to fruition.

We know that there’s a three-year plan in place for the Star Trek: Picard series though, with the first 10-episode season scheduled to premiere on CBS All Access on January 23rd. Interestingly, a Discovery movie was also mooted recently. So, we could be set for a more united brand across both platforms in the near future, which can only be a good thing for fans.