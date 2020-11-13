Paranormal Activity 7 Writer Says A Director Has Been Hired

After a seven-year hiatus, the Paranormal Activity franchise will be returning to our screens in March 2022 in the hopes that absence has made the heart grow fonder for longtime fans of the supernatural found footage series. The first movie was the title that put Blumhouse on the map, with the upstart production company responsible for one of the most profitable films ever made after Oren Peli’s chiller raked in over $193 million at the box office on a budget of just $15,000.

In fact, in terms of production costs to box office earnings ratio, Paranormal Activity is the most lucrative franchise in the history of the industry thanks to earning a total of $890.5 million on combined budget of $28 million. Suffice it to say, it’s mighty impressive and surely Blumhouse will be hoping that the series has managed to retain at least a sizeable portion of the fanbase over the last few years. Then again, no matter how the next film performs, there’s no chance that it doesn’t turn a profit.

We still don’t know too much about what to expect just yet, but in a recent interview, franchise regular and Freaky director Christopher Landon revealed that the movie already has a director, although he wouldn’t confirm who it is.

“I’m writing the new Paranormal Activity movie, we’re rebooting that franchise. I’m super excited about the director, but I can’t say who it is because they won’t let me. He’s a get. He’s awesome. I think people are going to be really surprised by where we’re taking this thing.”

In all honesty, if feels like Landon isn’t naming the director because he’s the guy in question. After all, he wrote and helmed the fifth installment as well as scripting the third and fourth, and that’s without even mentioning his reputation as a Blumhouse stalwart after also heading up the two Happy Death Day movies and Vince Vaughn’s freshly-released body swap slasher. Still, we should be getting an official confirmation in the not too distant future and once we have that, we’ll be sure to let you know.