Jason Blum Says He’d Love To Make A Sequel To New Slasher Movie Freaky

Blumhouse are no strangers to churning out sequels to their biggest box office success stories, of which there are many after the production company built a solid reputation as the horror genre’s most reliable hit factory. Multiple installments for the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Sinister and Ouija franchises to name but a few have raked in billions of dollars, while the M. Night Shyamalan duo of Split and Glass along with Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us also posted very healthy numbers.

Every outfit in Hollywood would kill to emulate Blumhouse’s business model of churning out low risk and high reward projects, and despite releasing into theaters at a time when the industry is still on its knees, Jason Blum is already planning on making a sequel to Freaky. The slasher comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton releases tomorrow, but in a recent interview, the super producer admitted that he’s ready to go for further entries in what could be another money spinning in-house franchise.

“I hope so. I’d love to make a sequel. I’m ready.”

The trailers have made Freaky look like a fresh and unique spin on the standard body swap formula, with Vaughn in particular appearing to deliver a show-stopping performance as an infamous serial killer who ends up trapped in the body of a teenage girl. Early reactions have been hugely enthusiastic, and the latest from Happy Death Day‘s Christopher Landon currently holds an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% with over 50 reviews and counting in the bag.

With a budget reported to be just $5 million, Freaky is still going to turn a profit in theaters despite the circumstances, and a solid showing on digital will only swell the coffers and hand Blumhouse another new franchise on a plate.