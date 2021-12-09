‘Parasite’ star to headline upcoming film from Kim Jee-woon

Song Kang-ho will continue his prolific partnership with notable Korean director Kim Jee-woon for his upcoming film Cobweb.

Cobweb will be “experimental” with a film-within-a-film concept shot entirely on sound stages.

The film will be the debut outing for Anthology Studios, a new production house that aims to specialize in giving new and rookie directors a major chance of making their own films. Song and Kim are both co-founders of the production house, alongside former Warner Bros. Korea executive Jay Choi.

The trio has worked together in the past, including on the 2008 comedy The Good, The Bad, The Weird, first released at Cannes Film Festival. Another hit from the trinity was The Age of Shadows, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film in 2016 as Korea’s only entry.

In recent years, Korean cinema has made a huge splash on Western cinemagoers, with Parasite as the crowning achievement of the current new wave of Korean cinema. Song Kang-ho memorably played a dad tricking a wealthy family into hiring him as a chauffeur. Parasite became the first-ever non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2019, when it beat out films such as Joker, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Cobweb will be the fifth time Song Kang-ho and Kim Jee-woon have teamed up for a feature film. As of now, there is no confirmed release date for the film, however, but it will surely catch the eye and discussion of hardcore movie buffs when it comes out.