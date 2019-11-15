Patrick Wilson Says He’s Open To Returning In Insidious 5

The Insidious films have been a huge success since the first one was released almost a decade ago. Seeing as they were produced by the same people who brought us the Saw franchise, it’s understandable that it’s made horror icons out of James Wan and Leigh Whannell. Having said that, it does seem like it’s almost time to wrap the series up and thankfully, it looks like the filmmakers feel the same way.

A fifth and presumably final installment is on the way and while details on the project are still scarce, original star Patrick Wilson has said he may be open to reprising his role once more. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson stated that despite there not being “a whole lot for that guy to do anymore” (“that guy” being his character Josh Lambert), he doesn’t feel like he can close the door entirely on going back to Insidious one last time.

I never look at anything as closed. I don’t know what you would do, but I never felt like it was closed. I just felt like for Josh Lambert, we’ve already seen him possessed and free of possession. There’s not a whole lot for that guy to do anymore. I don’t know where they would want to go with the series, but I never close any doors. There’s no big red door that’s closed.

He says he’s still in contact with the main crew, too, so while he’s not given a definite yes or no just yet, it does seem that he may be keeping an open mind to it. After all, he’s been in three out of four of the Insidious films so far and his return in the next sequel would no doubt be welcomed by fans.

As mentioned above, we still don’t know much in regards to what this next chapter will bring us, but the previous film did pretty well at the box office, despite receiving disappointing reviews, and we imagine this one will follow suit. Especially if it’s the last outing for the franchise.

While we wait to learn more, though, tell us, would you like to see Patrick Wilson return for Insidious 5? Sound off in the usual place down below.