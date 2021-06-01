Paul Bettany Teases A Return For White Vision In The MCU

WandaVision introduced a bunch of plot threads that are bound to be picked up later on in the MCU. For one, Elizabeth Olsen will return as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2, and the twins will likely be back in a future Young Avengers project. But what about White Vision, the rebuilt synthezoid who appears to be a completely separate entity from Wanda’s beloved? He was last seen regaining his memories before flying out of Westview, but will we see him again?

Long-term Marvel star Paul Bettany – the former J.A.R.V.I.S. voice actor who’s been with the MCU since its beginning in 2008’s Iron Man – has now been asked this question in a recent interview with The Playlist. He was quizzed on if he was told that WandaVision would lead to further projects and his response was very intriguing. “I can’t answer that, honestly,” he replied.

Bettany then spoke about how he’d had conversations with Kevin Feige for years about potentially introducing White Vision, with the star revealing that he had a feeling he was coming when the OG version died in Avengers: Infinity War. However, Bettany explained that he never presumed that he would return as Vis after that. And, apparently, he still doesn’t. “No. I mean, I’m honest with you. I still don’t know that,” he added.

That said, the actor went on to reveal that, yes, obviously he has his suspicions and believes that the way White Vision’s story was left open-ended makes a return for him rather likely. Even if WandaVision itself is a one-off.

“Oh no, no. I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that.”

Looking at the Phase 4 slate, it’s difficult to see an obvious place for White Vision to show up. But at some point, Marvel’s going to have to reunite him with Wanda and maybe even “his” sons, just to give the fans some closure. Maybe he could even go on to join the West Coast Avengers like he did in the comics.